 Coast Guard cutter repatriates 44 Dominicans, following 2 illegal voyage interdictions near Puerto Rico 

The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated interdicted a 25-foot vessel taking part in an illegal voyage the morning of May 11, 2022 in the Mona Passage. The crew of the cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 25 Dominican Republic nationals from this group to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel May 11, 2022, along with 19 Dominican Republic nationals from a separate interdiction. (Courtesy photo)

