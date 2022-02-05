Soldiers taking the cannon crewmember Military Occupation Specialty – Transition and Advanced Leaders courses at the 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute conduct field artillery live-fire training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on May 2, 2022. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tyler J. Devereux)
