    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Soldiers taking the cannon crewmember Military Occupation Specialty – Transition and Advanced Leaders courses at the 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute conduct field artillery live-fire training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on May 2, 2022. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tyler J. Devereux)

    field artillery
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    training
    artillery
    PNG

