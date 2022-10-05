Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 21 of 21]

    Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 27th Special Operations Wing watch a 310th Special Operations Squadron U-28A Draco aircraft prepare for takeoff at 93rd Air Base Zemunik, Croatia during Exercise Trojan Footprint May 10, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

    This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

