A U-28A Draco aircraft from the 310th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. sits on the flight line of 93rd Air Base Zemunik, Croatia during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 May 10, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz)

This work, Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Candin Muniz