Leaders from across the 501st Combat Support Wing listen to a brief during a professional development conference at RAF Alconbury, England, May 11, 2022. Wing leaders attended the conference, which provided a forum for sharing lessons learned from various experiences and challenges faced throughout their careers. (U.S Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 04:59
|Photo ID:
|7191563
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-MZ254-0011
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder conference bolsters leadership posture [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeff Andrejcik, identified by DVIDS
