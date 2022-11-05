U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Filler, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks to leaders from the across the 501st CSW at RAF Alconbury, England, May 5, 2022. Filler delivered opening remarks for the leadership conference, which was focused on professional development by sharing lessons learned from various experiences and challenges. (U.S Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Andrejcik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 04:59 Photo ID: 7191562 VIRIN: 220511-F-MZ254-0006 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.23 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder conference bolsters leadership posture [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeff Andrejcik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.