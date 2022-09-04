PHILIPPINE SEA (April 9, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), return with repair parts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:03 Photo ID: 7191547 VIRIN: 220409-N-CO548-1604 Resolution: 2574x1716 Size: 284.21 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay, Spruance conduct boat operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.