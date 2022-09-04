Mobile Bay, Spruance conduct boat operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 9, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), sail away from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) to Mobile Bay aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7191545
|VIRIN:
|220409-N-CO548-1343
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|264.61 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
