    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 9, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), sail away from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) to Mobile Bay aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:03
    Photo ID: 7191545
    VIRIN: 220409-N-CO548-1343
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 264.61 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay, Spruance conduct boat operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

