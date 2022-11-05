Watch Standing

220511-N-DE439-068 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) Seaman Jonathan Krajesky, left, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, trains Seaman Recruit Christian Mojica, right, from San Antonio, to stand Starboard lookout aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), May 11, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN