    Lookout [Image 1 of 4]

    Lookout

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220511-N-DE439-045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) Lt. j.g. Rebecca Ouellete, Conning Officer, looks for the Expendable Mobile ASW Training Target (EMATT) as part of a training exercise on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), May 11, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 03:39
    Photo ID: 7191453
    VIRIN: 220511-N-DE439-045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 955.93 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lookout [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lookout
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

