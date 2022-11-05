Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LSB conducts mounted M240B MMG live fire range [Image 8 of 8]

    3rd LSB conducts mounted M240B MMG live fire range

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M240B medium machine gun mounted atop a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted an M240B medium machine gun range to foster force readiness and to refine skills using mounted weaponry. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7191425
    VIRIN: 220511-M-FD063-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LSB conducts mounted M240B MMG live fire range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    3rd LSB
    M240B MMG

