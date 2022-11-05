3rd LSB conducts mounted M240B MMG live fire range

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brian Garretson, a company commander with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M240B medium machine gun mounted atop a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted an M240B medium machine gun range to foster force readiness and to refine skills using mounted weaponry. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP