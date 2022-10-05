Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neon Defender 22 Unilateral Ground MEDEVAC [Image 4 of 4]

    Neon Defender 22 Unilateral Ground MEDEVAC

    RAS AL QARAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    RAS AL QARAIN, Bahrain (May 10, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in a ground medical evacuation training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 10. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neon Defender 22 Unilateral Ground MEDEVAC [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5TH FLEET
    FASTCENT
    TF 51/5
    NEON DEFENDER 22

