Neon Defender 22 Unilateral Ground MEDEVAC

RAS AL QARAIN, Bahrain (May 10, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in a ground medical evacuation training during exercise Neon Defender 22 in Bahrain, May 10. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

