USS America Conducts Routine Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 2, 2022) Internal Communications Specialist 3rd Class Hayden Bushy, from Ithaca, Mich., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), tests heat detectors in one of the ship’s ordnance magazines. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

