SASEBO, Japan (May 2, 2022) Airman James Warrington, from Key Largo, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), uses a needle gun to prepare one of the ship’s catwalks for painting. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 00:51 Photo ID: 7191360 VIRIN: 220502-N-FA868-1014 Resolution: 4989x3326 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.