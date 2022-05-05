Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Children at Sungyook Orphanage take part in a group photo after receiving their gift on Children’s Day, May 5. All 54 children received a personal gift they chose. (Courtesy photo)

    USACE
    USAG Humphreys
    Far East District
    Sungyook Orphanage

