Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day

Volunteers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District came together to bring joy to Korean orphans in celebration of Children’s Day, May 5. The Far East District collected personalized gift items for each child at Sungyook Orphanage in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR