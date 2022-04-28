Volunteers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District came together to bring joy to Korean orphans in celebration of Children’s Day, May 5. The Far East District collected personalized gift items for each child at Sungyook Orphanage in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7191309
|VIRIN:
|220428-D-EH971-967
|Resolution:
|2855x3807
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day [Image 3 of 3], by YOHAN AN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT