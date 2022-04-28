Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day [Image 1 of 3]

    Far East District brings joy to Korean orphans for Children’s Day

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by YOHAN AN 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Volunteers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District came together to bring joy to Korean orphans in celebration of Children’s Day, May 5. The Far East District collected personalized gift items for each child at Sungyook Orphanage in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An)

    USACE
    USAG Humphreys
    Far East District
    Sungyook Orphanage

