    South Carolina Air National Guard maintainers keep F-16s fighting during Sentry Savannah [Image 12 of 16]

    South Carolina Air National Guard maintainers keep F-16s fighting during Sentry Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Blydenburgh, a crew chief with the 169th Fighter Wing, performs a preflight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Sentry Savannah May 6, 2022, on the flightline at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah Georgia. Exercises like Sentry Savannah held at the Air Dominance Center not only train and test the counter air capabilities of the next generation of fighter pilots, but they also provide critical experience and training to 10 different units of maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 22:15
    Photo ID: 7191294
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-PB060-1108
    Resolution: 4693x3128
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard maintainers keep F-16s fighting during Sentry Savannah [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    Sentry Savannah
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority
    SentrySav22

