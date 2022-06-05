South Carolina Air National Guard maintainers keep F-16s fighting during Sentry Savannah

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Blydenburgh, a crew chief with the 169th Fighter Wing, performs a preflight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Sentry Savannah May 6, 2022, on the flightline at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah Georgia. Exercises like Sentry Savannah held at the Air Dominance Center not only train and test the counter air capabilities of the next generation of fighter pilots, but they also provide critical experience and training to 10 different units of maintenance Airmen in the rapid employment and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 by SSgt Hanna Smith