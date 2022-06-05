A U.S. Air Force pilot with the 169th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo in an F-16 Fighting Falcon prior to launch during exercise Sentry Savannah May 6, 2022, on the flightline at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah Georgia. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 22:15 Photo ID: 7191296 VIRIN: 220506-Z-PB060-1152 Resolution: 5099x3399 Size: 5.48 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina Air National Guard maintainers keep F-16s fighting during Sentry Savannah [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.