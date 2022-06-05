Air National Guard Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Buckner, left, civil engineer officer, 150th Fighter Wing, New Mexico Air National Guard (ANG) and Emergency Service Function (ESF) 3 chair, briefs the top five priorities for ESF 3 to Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, ANG, at the Domestic Capabilities Priorities conference at Denver Tech Center, Colorado, May 6, 2022. The annual event serves to identify and align critical ANG domestic operation equipping priorities with the allocation of National Guard and Reserve equipment account funds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

