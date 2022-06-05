Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference [Image 4 of 7]

    Air National Guard Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), addresses the 50 in-person members at the Domestic Capabilities Priorities conference at Denver Tech Center, Colorado, May 6, 2022. The annual event serves to identify and align critical ANG domestic operation equipping priorities with the allocation of National Guard and Reserve equipment account funds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7191243
    VIRIN: 220506-Z-IC909-1081
    Resolution: 5655x3815
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    DOMOPS
    A5
    Domestic Capabilities
    Emergency Support Functions

