Air National Guard Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard (ANG), addresses the 50 in-person members at the Domestic Capabilities Priorities conference at Denver Tech Center, Colorado, May 6, 2022. The annual event serves to identify and align critical ANG domestic operation equipping priorities with the allocation of National Guard and Reserve equipment account funds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

