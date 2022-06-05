U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Kirkpatrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, provides feedback to his joint service student on their Emergency Medical Responder psychomotor skills evaluation, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 6, 2022. Kirkpatrick replaced lecture instruction with coaching and mentoring techniques to build trust with his students and advance training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7190958
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-DX569-1334
|Resolution:
|4991x2852
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT