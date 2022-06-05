Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills [Image 10 of 10]

    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Kirkpatrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, provides feedback to his joint service student on their Emergency Medical Responder psychomotor skills evaluation, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 6, 2022. Kirkpatrick replaced lecture instruction with coaching and mentoring techniques to build trust with his students and advance training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7190958
    VIRIN: 220506-F-DX569-1334
    Resolution: 4991x2852
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills
    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter training
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    psychomotor
    EMR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT