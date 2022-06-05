DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Kirkpatrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor, provides feedback to his joint service student on their Emergency Medical Responder psychomotor skills evaluation, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 6, 2022. Kirkpatrick replaced lecture instruction with coaching and mentoring techniques to build trust with his students and advance training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

