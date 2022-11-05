GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Joint service students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron, were divided into four groups of three people for hand-on learning and an Emergency Medical Responder Psychomotor skills evaluation, May 6.



The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy graduates approximately 2,400 joint service and international students each year for the DoD.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:12 Story ID: 420522 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.