    DoD Fire Academy drills EMR psychomotor skills

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Kirkpatrick, 312th Training Squadron instructor,

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas– Joint service students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron, were divided into four groups of three people for hand-on learning and an Emergency Medical Responder Psychomotor skills evaluation, May 6.

    The Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy graduates approximately 2,400 joint service and international students each year for the DoD.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 18:12
    Story ID: 420522
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    firefighter training
    Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy
    psychomotor
    EMR

