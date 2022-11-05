59MDW: Sim Center training

Master Sgt. Cynthia Carvajal, 59th Medical Wing Education and Training senior enlisted leader, demonstrates how to insert a foley catheter in the Simulation Center at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 11, 2022. This training maintains readiness and enables medics with skills to prepare patients for emergency surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
