Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59MDW: Sim Center training [Image 3 of 5]

    59MDW: Sim Center training

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Cynthia Carvajal, 59th Medical Wing Education and Training senior enlisted leader, demonstrates how to insert a foley catheter in the Simulation Center at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 11, 2022. This training maintains readiness and enables medics with skills to prepare patients for emergency surgery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:25
    Photo ID: 7190903
    VIRIN: 220511-F-JG587-1061
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 228.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59MDW: Sim Center training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    59MDW: Sim Center training
    59MDW: Sim Center training
    59MDW: Sim Center training
    59MDW: Sim Center training
    59MDW: Sim Center training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrior
    medics
    readiness
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT