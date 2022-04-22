Airman 1st Class Karen Tavara, 382nd Training Squadron pharmacy technician student, fills a prescription at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 22, 2022. The pharmacy processes around 1.1 million prescriptions a year for over 252,000 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7190870
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-JG587-1013
|Resolution:
|6804x4536
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59MDW: Warrior Medic Pharmacy Flight Highlight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
