    59MDW: Warrior Medic Pharmacy Flight Highlight [Image 1 of 3]

    59MDW: Warrior Medic Pharmacy Flight Highlight

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The 59th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron pharmacy flight poses for a photo at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 22, 2022. Pharmacy technicians provide counseling for about 5,500 prescribed medications weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7190863
    VIRIN: 220422-F-JG587-1006
    Resolution: 5121x3414
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
