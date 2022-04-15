Members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Torpedo Recovery Team gather in front of a submarine at Ice Camp Queenfish during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 held in March. The team assisted in safely recovering five torpedoes fired under the Arctic ice. Pictured are team members Bryan Sullivan (from left) of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department, Erin DeLucca of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, Nick Savage of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, Fred Buzzell of the Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, and Sean Riccio of the USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department.
NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022
