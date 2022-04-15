Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineer Charles Lury describes how his team from the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department provided troubleshooting and guidance to leadership in the command tent and aboard submarines during ICEX 2022. Division Newport provided the expertise, torpedo software, tracking and performance data during the event held in the Arctic in March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7190632
    VIRIN: 220415-N-BZ518-3001
    Resolution: 1000x815
    Size: 326.4 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022
    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022
    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Newport
    ICEX 2022
    22-24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT