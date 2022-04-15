Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport engineer Charles Lury describes how his team from the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department provided troubleshooting and guidance to leadership in the command tent and aboard submarines during ICEX 2022. Division Newport provided the expertise, torpedo software, tracking and performance data during the event held in the Arctic in March.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7190632 VIRIN: 220415-N-BZ518-3001 Resolution: 1000x815 Size: 326.4 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport cross-department teams support successful ICEX 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.