    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award [Image 2 of 2]

    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    20th CBRNE Command

    The Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 9th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Technical Escort) “Bounty Hunters” captured first place in the Active Duty category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. The Chemical Corps Regimental Association presents the annual award to recognize the best Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard and team or detachment CBRN units in the Army. Courtesy photo.

    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    U.S. Army Chemical Corps
    9th CBRN Company
    2021 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. 20th CBRNE Command

