The Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 9th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Technical Escort) “Bounty Hunters” captured first place in the Active Duty category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. The Chemical Corps Regimental Association presents the annual award to recognize the best Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard and team or detachment CBRN units in the Army. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 14:02
|Photo ID:
|7190336
|VIRIN:
|051122-A-A4433-002
|Resolution:
|1999x1663
|Size:
|626.21 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award
