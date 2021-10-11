The Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 9th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Technical Escort) “Bounty Hunters” captured first place in the Active Duty category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. The Chemical Corps Regimental Association presents the annual award to recognize the best Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard and team or detachment CBRN units in the Army. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:02 Photo ID: 7190336 VIRIN: 051122-A-A4433-002 Resolution: 1999x1663 Size: 626.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.