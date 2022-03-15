Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award [Image 1 of 2]

    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Walter Ham 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The 9th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Technical Escort) “Bounty Hunters” captured first place in the Active Duty category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Salinas Jr. from the 9th CBRN Company’s CBRNE Response Team 2 was also named the distinguished honor graduate and class leadership awardee at the CBRN Warrant Officer Advanced Course. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:02
    Photo ID: 7190334
    VIRIN: 051122-A-A4433-001
    Resolution: 1615x1170
    Size: 370.39 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Hometown: PALO ALTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award [Image 2 of 2], by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award
    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Salinas Jr.
    9th CBRN Company
    2021 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. 20th CBRNE Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT