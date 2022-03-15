Bounty Hunters capture prestigious U.S. Army Chemical Corps company award

The 9th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Technical Escort) “Bounty Hunters” captured first place in the Active Duty category of the 2022 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Salinas Jr. from the 9th CBRN Company’s CBRNE Response Team 2 was also named the distinguished honor graduate and class leadership awardee at the CBRN Warrant Officer Advanced Course. Courtesy photo.

