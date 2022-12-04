A gift: New Jersey Air Guardsman returns to Vineland

John S. Walker, left, resident advocate, speaks with chaplain Robert Velazquez in the chapel at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland in Vineland, New Jersey, April 18, 2022. Walker, a traditional drilling Guardsman and first sergeant with the 108th Medical Group, New Jersey Air National Guard, was hired by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to serve the home’s residents by ensuring their concerns are addressed appropriately and in a timely manner. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

