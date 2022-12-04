A gift: New Jersey Air Guardsman returns to Vineland

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    John S. Walker, resident advocate at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, poses for his portrait in the home’s chapel in Vineland, New Jersey, April 18, 2022. Walker, a traditional drilling Guardsman and first sergeant with the 108th Medical Group, New Jersey Air National Guard, was hired by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to serve the home’s residents by ensuring their concerns are addressed appropriately and in a timely manner. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

