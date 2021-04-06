Body Bearers with Marine Barracks Washington (MBW) fire the saluting battery during a change of command ceremony at MBW, April 27, 2022. Colonel Robert A. Sucher relieved Col. Teague A. Pastel as commanding officer of MBW. Col. Sucher joins MBW from the Department of Programs and Resources, where he previously served as the branch head for MAGTF Integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Mark Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:34 Photo ID: 7190283 VIRIN: 220427-M-KC226-1043 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.36 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.