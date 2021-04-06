Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, march onto the parade deck during a change of command ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington (MBW), April 27, 2022. Colonel Robert A. Sucher relieved Col. Teague A. Pastel as commanding officer of MBW. Col. Sucher joins MBW from the Department of Programs and Resources, where he previously served as the branch head for MAGTF Integration. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:34
    Photo ID: 7190276
    VIRIN: 220427-M-KC226-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony
    Marine Barracks Washington Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COC
    8th & I
    MBW
    The Oldest Post

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT