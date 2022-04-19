Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Drill Platoon performs for Honor Flight Network at Lincoln Memorial [Image 7 of 9]

    Silent Drill Platoon performs for Honor Flight Network at Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line” sequence during an Honor Flight Network performance at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., April 19, 2022. The Honor Flight Network is a non profit organization dedicated to transporting American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

