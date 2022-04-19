Silent Drill Platoon performs for Honor Flight Network at Lincoln Memorial

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “bursting bomb” sequence during an Honor Flight Network performance at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., April 19, 2022. The Honor Flight Network is a non profit organization dedicated to transporting American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

