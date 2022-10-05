MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers in a Blackhawk MEDEVAC helicopter, about to hoist a mannequin for an air rescue training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in support of Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of National Guardsmen, Army Reservists, and Active Duty Soldiers to train and evaluate CBRN response in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7190000
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-AB407-0429
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
