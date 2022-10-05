MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022

MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers in a Blackhawk MEDEVAC helicopter, about to hoist a mannequin for an air rescue training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in support of Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of National Guardsmen, Army Reservists, and Active Duty Soldiers to train and evaluate CBRN response in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

