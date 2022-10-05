Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers in a Blackhawk MEDEVAC helicopter, about to hoist a mannequin for an air rescue training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in support of Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of National Guardsmen, Army Reservists, and Active Duty Soldiers to train and evaluate CBRN response in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

    VIRIN: 220510-A-AB407-0429
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    blackhawk
    helicopter
    Guardian Response 2022
    GR22

