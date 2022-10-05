MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers in a Blackhawk MEDEVAC helicopter, on their way to an air rescue training mission at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, during Guardian Response 22. Guardian Response provides realistic training for National Guardsmen, Army Reservists, and Active Duty Soldiers to train and evaluate CBRN response in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:07 Photo ID: 7189999 VIRIN: 220510-A-AB407-0403 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 883.17 KB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDEVAC Helicopter Air Rescue Mission for Guardian Response 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.