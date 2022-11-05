Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Aviators from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, Britain's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team execute an aviation rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill during Exercise Swift Response 22. Exercise Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise that takes place this year in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:56
    Photo ID: 7189980
    VIRIN: 220511-A-DG300-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: SKOPJE, MK 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22, by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22
    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22
    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22
    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

    U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

