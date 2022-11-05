U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

Aviators from 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, Britain's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team execute an aviation rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill during Exercise Swift Response 22. Exercise Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise that takes place this year in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

