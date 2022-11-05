U.S. and U.K. aviators work interoperability during Exercise Swift Response 22

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.11.2022

    Story by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    SKOPJE, North Macedonia— Over the past two weeks, U.S. and U.K. rotary-wing pilots have worked hand-in-hand, planning and training effectively as a multi-national team.

    On Wednesday, leaders from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade worked through an aviation rehearsal of concept exercise in lockstep with the British 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team, also from Britain.

    The rehearsal of concept (ROC) drill is a final walk-through rehearsal to ensure the final coordination of pre-established plans are deconflicted and sorted before execution. Today’s ROC drill allowed rotary aviation participants to visualize how the various U.K. and U.S. rotary-wing aircraft would move during the distinguished visitors’ day and Joint Force Entry component of the North Macedonia piece of Swift Response 22.

    Planned movements involve U.S. and U.K. CH-47 Chinooks, U.S. UH-60 Blackhawks, and U.K. AH-47 Apache helicopters. The Chinooks and Blackhawks will demonstrate personnel movements and air assaults and the Apaches will demonstrate attack and defense maneuvers.
    Pilots walked through a large terrain model in a deliberate step-by-step format to iron out any kinks in the plan. There were two uniforms, but only one team.

    “Today’s ROC drill was the last chance to meet face-to-face with everyone for tomorrow’s big event,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shayne McCullough, UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment. “It allowed us to work through any last-minute changes, meet all the major players and gave us a chance to show our senior leaders our plan.”

    With so many aviation assets in play for the exercise here in Macedonia, the British 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team headquarters staff was utilized to help enhance the planning efforts. This brand-new unit is the U.K.’s very first aviation brigade combat team.

    “To have an aviation maneuver brigade is a big deal,” explained Maj. Hannah Hayward, plans officer and pilot with the 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team. “We are here for Swift Response to assist in the planning efforts of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team and elevate the focus for specific combat maneuver capabilities within the total force.”

    The new brigade is based in the village of Middlewallop near Andover, an important hub of the U.K. Armed Forces.

    Exercise Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise that takes place this year in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships.

    Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen.

