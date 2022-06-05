Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 5 of 6]

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220506-N-AO868-1071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Seaman Kenneth Carraballo gives hand signals as Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) receives supplies, during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6), May 6, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:42
    Photo ID: 7189839
    VIRIN: 220506-N-AO868-1071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 6 of 6], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

