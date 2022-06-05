USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

220506-N-AO868-1071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Seaman Kenneth Carraballo gives hand signals as Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) receives supplies, during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6), May 6, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA