USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

220506-N-AO868-1111 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 6, 2022) The Nimitz-class air craft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts a vertical replenishment with an MH60S Sea Hawk helicopter, as it sails the Mediterranean Sea, May 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

