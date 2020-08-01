The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia

The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes, U.S. ambassador to North Macedonia, views the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during her visit with Airmen assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, during their participation in Swift Response at Ohrid St. Paul The Apostle Airport in Ohrid, North Macedonia, May 10, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers)

