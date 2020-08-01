Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia [Image 4 of 8]

    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia

    OHRID, NORTH MACEDONIA

    01.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edgar Castellano gives an A-10C Thunderbolt II capabilities brief to the Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes, U.S. ambassador to North Macedonia, at Ohrid St. Paul The Apostle Airport in Ohrid, North Macedonia, May 10, 2022. During her visit with the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, she was briefed on the wing’s participation in Swift Response 22. Exercise Swift Response 22 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:24
    Photo ID: 7189816
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-PA115-2082
    Resolution: 4718x3818
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: OHRID, MK 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia
    The Honorable Kate Marie Byrnes Visits 175th Wing Airmen in North Macedonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    EUCOM
    175th Wing
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT