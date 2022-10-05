Partner nations train to give aid under fire

St. Lucia's Constable Sanya Antoine from St. Lucia Special Service Unit trains to react to casualties under fire during Operation Tradewinds 2022 at Belmopan, Belize on May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

