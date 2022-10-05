St. Lucia's Constable Sanya Antoine from St. Lucia Special Service Unit trains to react to casualties under fire during Operation Tradewinds 2022 at Belmopan, Belize on May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 09:25
|Photo ID:
|7189812
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-QL321-0014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.05 MB
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner nations train to give aid under fire [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
