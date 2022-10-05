Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner nations train to give aid under fire [Image 11 of 12]

    Partner nations train to give aid under fire

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    St. Lucia's Constable Sanya Antoine from St. Lucia Special Service Unit trains to react to casualties under fire during Operation Tradewinds 2022 at Belmopan, Belize on May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-QL321-0014
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 
    This work, Partner nations train to give aid under fire [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Belize
    Mexico
    St. Lucia
    partner nations
    tradewinds22
    react to casualty

