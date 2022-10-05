Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nurses Week [Image 2 of 2]

    National Nurses Week

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Andrea Cusack is a staff nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Eagle River, Alaska, Cusack has been with Team BAMC for 3 years. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7189693
    VIRIN: 220510-A-HZ730-3395
    Resolution: 4104x4104
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: EAGLE RIVER, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Nurses Week [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Nurses Week
    nurse
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Nurses Week
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

