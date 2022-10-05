National Nurses Week

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Andrea Cusack is a staff nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Eagle River, Alaska, Cusack has been with Team BAMC for 3 years. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
